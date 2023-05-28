The family-friendly event included equipment demonstrations, VR simulators and time to visit with local employers. The public could learn about what opportunities are available in a fun and interactive way.

Event sponsors included Montana Contractors Association, Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest, Golden Eagle Construction and Opportunity Bank of Montana.

Helena WINS started in 2018 and is meant to help area employers attract, develop and retain workforce talent. It has also hosted retiree brunches to entice senior citizens to consider returning to the workforce, if only for a few hours a week.