Constitutional Amendments 46 and 47

The other -- C-47 -- changes ballot initiatives from “one-half of the counties” to “one-third of legislative districts.”

Although these changes are intended to align state law with the federal court ruling, some legislators still worried about the move. Rep. Geraldine Custer, a fellow Republican from Forsyth, said that the intent behind the 2002 change in Article III, Section IV, regarding HB-245 was so signature collectors couldn’t go to all the high population areas with the most legislative seats of Montana, such as Missoula and Billings.

During the legislative debate, Gunderson said both articles need to be returned to the original language because that is how the state interprets the law and this should reflect through the Montana constitution.

But no matter how voters decide this year’s changes, Anthony Johnstone, law professor at the University of Montana, said little will likely change.

“The (2002) amendment was void when passed, and should have no legal effect.,” he said. “Legally speaking, it’s not in the constitution anymore regardless of what the published constitution says. Thus, these referenda are much more about what the legislature decides to print in the constitution, rather than what the constitution really means.”

There is not really a debate over the changes -- no groups have formed to back or oppose the 2020 changes -- but it remains up to the voters to decide if the state constitution will reflect the decision of the federal courts on this question.

