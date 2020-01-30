Conrad teen facing felony meth charge after routine traffic stop

A routine traffic stop for an out tail light resulted in Montana High Patrol troopers arresting an 18-year-old Conrad man for possession of methamphetamine.

Zachariah Ross was arrested Jan. 22 after the arresting officer pulled over the vehicle Ross was riding in on Interstate 15 because a tail light was not properly working and the two passengers, including Ross, were allegedly not wearing seat belts.

Officers were informed that an extraditable warrant had been issued for Ross' arrest.

Officers searched Ross before he was transported to jail and discovered a syringe containing 30 milliliters of what was later determined to be methamphetamine.

Ross was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and has been charged with a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

