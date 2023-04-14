2 Montana Tech students win Goldwater award

Two Montana Technological University undergraduates with ties to Helena have won the 2023 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, an undergraduate scholarship for natural sciences, mathematics and engineering majors.

Alyssa Plant and Koby Martin were among the 413 college students nationwide who received the scholarships, making it 10,283 scholarships awarded by the Goldwater Foundation since 1989.

Plant, a junior from Helena majoring in environmental engineering, is doing research on the applications of drone-based imagery in water quality, aquatic species health and mine waste reuse. She plans to pursue a doctorate in environmental engineering.

She said she was honored and grateful to receive the award and thanked all who supported her efforts as a scholarship applicant.

“Through my research and education at Montana Tech, I have developed a deep respect for our natural waterbodies and the species that inhabit them, and I intend to work to protect these habitats,” Plant said in a news release.

Martin, a junior majoring in civil engineering, focuses on developing sustainable building materials, particularly concrete, using widely available biomaterials. This research is aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of building practices worldwide.

He plans to expand his research to investigate sustainable practices within civil engineering. He plans on becoming a leading researcher and professor in civil engineering investigating sustainability and resiliency.

Martin was born and raised in Helena before moving to Butte with his wife. He enrolled at Montana Tech as a transfer student and hopes his story illustrates that non-traditional students from disadvantaged backgrounds can excel in academia.

Martin said he was honored to be a Goldwater Scholar.

“This achievement recognizes my determination and hard work and will propel me into the industry as I finish my education,” he said. “Montana Tech has become a family to me; without the support of my wife, the guidance of my mentors Bret Robertson and Liping Jiang, and the help of my peers, I would not be where I am today.”

Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook said earning a Goldwater Scholarship is an incredible achievement.

He said Martin and Plant represent the best of Montana Tech and bring distinction to the university.

“It’s not unusual for Montana Tech to have one Goldwater in any given year; having two is phenomenal. These students are the epitome of all good about working in higher education, and this recognition is well deserved.”

For more information, visit goldwaterscholarship.gov.

Nursing training opportunity offered

Simulation in Motion Montana will provide a training opportunity for licensed practical burse (LPN) students on April 25 at Helena College.

The training will prepare LPN students for providing care for geriatric and dementia patients, ensuring they are well-equipped with the necessary skills to serve the community’s aging population.

SIM-MT provides immersive simulation training using state-of-the-art technology, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in a safe, realistic environment. The program helps students develop critical thinking and decision-making skills while improving patient care outcomes.

The training is open to LPN students seeking to expand their knowledge and skills from experienced instructors.

“We are excited to bring SIM-MT’s innovative training to Helena and offer this opportunity to LPN students at Helena College,” said Sara Kaull, executive director at SIM-MT.

For more information, contact Maile Allzer at maile@simmt.org or call 360-471-2883.

Simulation in Motion Montana is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving patient care and outcomes in rural and underserved communities through innovative simulation training. For more information, visit www.simmt.org.

Library workers treated to lunch

Freda Wilkinson at Big Sky Brokers is celebrating her library story by sponsoring lunch for all Lewis & Clark Library employees, trustees, Library Foundation Board members and all public school librarians.

The food will be prepared by RockStarr BBQ.

“Libraries and librarians have been truly invaluable throughout history,” Wilkinson said. “They make communities stronger and smarter and provide a safe place for people of all demographics to read, research, explore and socialize. Thank you all for your work in keeping our library robust and inclusive.”

Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn said he, his staff and the board of trustees were grateful for Wilkinson’s generosity.”

April 25, which is the Tuesday of National Library Week, is designated National Library Workers Day.

For more information on National Library Week, visit lclibrary.org.

AARP offers driver safety class in June

AARP Driver Safety has a driver safety class scheduled in Helena during June.

Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50+, but is open to all ages.

The course fee is $25 ($20 with an AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

The class is from 12:30-5 p.m. on June 22 at First Interstate Bank, 2728 Colonial Drive.

To register, call 406-457-4712. Find more classes at aarp.org/driversafety.