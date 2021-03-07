Column: Where are they now?

Utah State University freshman gymnast MiKelle Ballard, scored 9.75-points on the balance beam versus Boise State on February 13th. Ballard’s effort contributed to the event score of 49.025, and helped lift the Lady Aggies’ ranking to 19th in the nation for balance beam.

A 2020 Capital high grad, she is the only athlete from Montana competing in Division 1 college gymnastics.

Ballard took up gymnastics not long after she learned to walk, at age 2, in a ‘Mom & Me’ class. After entering her first competition at age 6 with Mount Helena Gymnastics, she went on to compete on the optionals team for 9 years.

In 2018, at Coeur d’Alene’s Great West Gymfest, she became the first MHG member in 17 years to win an event final in the meet, according to coach Denny Allen. With MHG and later Gym406, she qualified for six regional gymnastics tournaments.

At the 2019 Missy Marlowe Wasatch Open in Salt Lake City, Ballard captured the Level 10 all-around title, while garnering second on vault, bars and floor, and posting a third-place finish on beam.