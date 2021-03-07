Column: Where are they now? MiKelle Ballard is at Utah State

Utah State University freshman gymnast MiKelle Ballard, scored 9.75-points on the balance beam versus Boise State on February 13th. Ballard’s effort contributed to the event score of 49.025, and helped lift the Lady Aggies’ ranking to 19th in the nation for balance beam.
A 2020 Capital high grad, she is the only athlete from Montana competing in Division 1 college gymnastics.
Ballard took up gymnastics not long after she learned to walk, at age 2, in a ‘Mom & Me’ class. After entering her first competition at age 6 with Mount Helena Gymnastics, she went on to compete on the optionals team for 9 years.
In 2018, at Coeur d’Alene’s Great West Gymfest, she became the first MHG member in 17 years to win an event final in the meet, according to coach Denny Allen. With MHG and later Gym406, she qualified for six regional gymnastics tournaments.
At the 2019 Missy Marlowe Wasatch Open in Salt Lake City, Ballard captured the Level 10 all-around title, while garnering second on vault, bars and floor, and posting a third-place finish on beam.
In Carroll’s PE Center at the State HS Championships that year, Ballard garnered gold on the beam (9.125) and floor (9.075) gold in the Level 10-All division. She also placed third on the vault and bars, and wound-up in third-place in the all-around.
At the 2019 Regional II Junior Olympics Gymnastics Championships in Corvallis, Oregon, competing in the Level 10 Seniors, Ballard placed third in the vault with a score of 9.100, and was fifth in both the beam and floor.
When she received her scholarship to USU, she became the first local gymnast to sign with a D-1 college in 27 years, since Shay Rotsinger in 1993.
At Utah State, Ballard is currently a member of a record-setting balance beam crew. The Lady Aggies have scored 49 points or better for six consecutive meets on the beam, a new USU record. And they have moved up in the rankings to 13th in the nation, with a 49.194 National Qualifying Score (NQS).
The daughter of Randy and Sandra Ballard, Mikelle is a Pre-Vet major at Utah State, and owns a spot on the Dean’s list with a 3.93 GPA.
