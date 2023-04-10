A 37-year-old was taken into custody after being accused of nearly hitting two vehicles and damaging a post on U.S. Highway 12 on April 8.

The driver was identified as Randall Spencer Steury with a Colorado address. He was charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment, two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor fail to notify accident resulting in damage, misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance and violation possession of open alcohol container in vehicle.

His license status was suspended due to “Excess points,” according to court reports filed on April 10 in District Court of Lewis and Clark County.

Steury was traveling eastbound near mile marker 30 when he went into the westbound lanes and off the roadway, striking a Montana Department of Transportation delineator post and damaging it, said officials.

Steury re-entered the roadway and went into an “out of control spin” almost striking a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle called 911 to report Steury’s driving.

Steury continued driving and near mile marker 36, he went into the westbound lanes of travel again, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid a head-on collision. The driver of this vehicle also contacted 911, according to court reports.

Steury was contacted by deputies on the ground outside of the passenger side of his vehicle near Colorado Gulch Road. His vehicle had no insurance listed, and a review of his driving history found a prior insurance conviction in May of 2020, said authorities.

Steury denied driving the vehicle and claimed an individual he picked up during his trip called “Jamie” was driving and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. An open alcohol bottle was found on the driver’s side floorboard. A glass pipe with burnt residue and a butane torch was observed in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Steury admitted to consuming alcohol the previous day and smelled of alcohol with a slurred speech, reported a trooper. He refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, refused a preliminary breath test and refused to provide a blood sample. Steury has a prior DUI conviction from May of 2008.

His vehicle was seized and towed to the Montana Highway Patrol impound lot in Helena. Law enforcement got a search warrant and searched it on April 9. They found burnt tin foil and glass and metal pipes. A small plastic bag with residue that tested presumptive positive for meth was found in the vehicle. Inside a Pelican case, a small plastic box contained a bag with a white powder substance in it, which tested presumptive positive for cocaine, said officials.

Steury was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on April 8.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.