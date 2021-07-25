Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering

It was a group effort at Great West Engineering to nominate Collette Anderson for a 20 Under 40 award.
“She makes it an easy choice,” said human resources director Denice Street.
“She has those qualities that when you meet her, you can just tell what a good person she is. She has the ability to be a leader in whatever she’s doing.”
A civil engineer at Great West for the past 11 years, Anderson was recently named Municipal Business Unit Manager for the Helena office.
“One of her qualities is to handle tough situations with such ease and grace, you don’t even realize it was a tough situation,” Street said. In public hearings and meetings, “she has an ability to see the other side and really take other people’s considerations into account.”
“I think what I like about engineering is just the problem solving and the challenges each project presents,” said Anderson of what drew her to this career. “One of my favorite parts about the job ... is working with small rural communities across the state,” in dealing with their water and wastewater systems.
“It’s really important that we’re disposing our wastewater safely so we can keep our water clean,” protecting Montana’s environment and its drinking water.
“One of the biggest challenges we face is infrastructure,” she said. It’s exceedingly important but also very expensive, so she and Great West staff help communities find funding to keep costs down.
Her efforts have earned her praise from the communities she works with.
“Collette goes above and beyond to put her clients first,” wrote Town of Fairfield clerk Tammy Comer. “She cares about us and the Town of Fairfield. Our relationship is much greater than client/engineer, it is more like family.”
The mother of four, Anderson is also an award-winning athlete, who was the first volleyball player to be inducted as an individual in Montana Tech’s Hall of Fame.
It was while working as a volleyball coach at Helena High School that she learned about some Helena families facing really tough financial times.
Because of Anderson’s efforts, Great West decided to adopt a number of Christmas families -- donating everything from meals, presents and clothes, to, in one case, a washer and dryer.
The program is so successful, it’s spread to Great West’s Spokane, Billings and Boise offices.
“I’m just really honored,” said Anderson of her 20 Under 40 award. “I’m surrounded by a great group of people ... that make all the things I get involved with possible. I’m just appreciative of that. None of it would be possible without all the wonderful people in my life.”
In this Series
Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2021
-
Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering
-
Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena
-
Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven
- 20 updates