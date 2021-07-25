Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering

“One of the biggest challenges we face is infrastructure,” she said. It’s exceedingly important but also very expensive, so she and Great West staff help communities find funding to keep costs down.

Her efforts have earned her praise from the communities she works with.

“Collette goes above and beyond to put her clients first,” wrote Town of Fairfield clerk Tammy Comer. “She cares about us and the Town of Fairfield. Our relationship is much greater than client/engineer, it is more like family.”

The mother of four, Anderson is also an award-winning athlete, who was the first volleyball player to be inducted as an individual in Montana Tech’s Hall of Fame.

It was while working as a volleyball coach at Helena High School that she learned about some Helena families facing really tough financial times.

Because of Anderson’s efforts, Great West decided to adopt a number of Christmas families -- donating everything from meals, presents and clothes, to, in one case, a washer and dryer.

The program is so successful, it’s spread to Great West’s Spokane, Billings and Boise offices.

“I’m just really honored,” said Anderson of her 20 Under 40 award. “I’m surrounded by a great group of people ... that make all the things I get involved with possible. I’m just appreciative of that. None of it would be possible without all the wonderful people in my life.”

