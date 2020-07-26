Cody Salo, DOWL

For Cody Salo, a civil engineer with DOWL, enthusiasm and vision have been the driving forces behind his success in the engineering industry.
Following in his father's and grandfather’s footsteps, Salo pursued a degree in civil engineering from Montana State University, becoming a third-generation engineer.
“It’s in my blood,” said Salo.
Prior to joining the team at DOWL, Salo worked for Vista West Engineering in Sheridan, Wyoming and Morrison-Maierle in Helena. He transitioned to DOWL in 2014 and quickly advanced to his current position as Mountain West Transportation Manager and Helena Office Manager.
“I’m really appreciative of everything DOWL has done for me,” said Salo. “They’ve given me a great opportunity to focus on transportation.”
Being a transportation engineer has always been of particular interest to Salo for its far-reaching impacts on people’s lives and local communities.
“I wanted to work on projects that benefit the most people,” said Salo.
From the Custer Avenue Interchange and Centennial Trail to the pedestrian bridge over I-15 and accessibility projects at the Montana Capitol campus, Salo has been involved in many recognizable projects in the Helena area.
Salo explained that his current position keeps him busy with a wide variety of tasks. From recruiting new talent and managing staff to coordinating regional projects and various financial and HR responsibilities, no two days are the same.
“I wear enough hats that every day is exciting and different,” said Salo. “There’s never a dull moment.”
Juggling his many responsibilities while staying at the forefront of technology and changes in the industry to deliver the best projects for his clients is an ongoing challenge for him.
“You have to be willing to be involved and convey vision enthusiastically,” said Salo. “That’s what has helped me be so successful."
During his engineering tenure, Salo has continually advanced himself as a leader in his field. Not only is Salo a 2012 graduate of Leadership Helena but he was recognized by DOWL leadership with a Transportation Charter Award in 2016. Salo was also selected to participate in the Emerging Leader Initiation Training and Education (ELITE) leadership development program to develop and provide opportunities as a future leader within DOWL.
“His practical design knowledge and easy-going personality has allowed him to work closely with local leaders within the community,” said Erin Karlin, a colleague and office manager at DOWL. “Cody has a can-do attitude and is constantly creating new and innovative ideas to not only enhance the DOWL team, but to also deliver high-quality work and service to our clients.”
When Salo isn’t overseeing one of DOWL’s many transportation projects, he seeks solace along Helena’s many mountain biking trails. He also stays involved in the community by serving on the board at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church and volunteering at local school events.
“It’s important to be involved and meet people in the community,” said Salo.
