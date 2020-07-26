Cody Salo, DOWL

Salo explained that his current position keeps him busy with a wide variety of tasks. From recruiting new talent and managing staff to coordinating regional projects and various financial and HR responsibilities, no two days are the same.

“I wear enough hats that every day is exciting and different,” said Salo. “There’s never a dull moment.”

Juggling his many responsibilities while staying at the forefront of technology and changes in the industry to deliver the best projects for his clients is an ongoing challenge for him.

“You have to be willing to be involved and convey vision enthusiastically,” said Salo. “That’s what has helped me be so successful."

During his engineering tenure, Salo has continually advanced himself as a leader in his field. Not only is Salo a 2012 graduate of Leadership Helena but he was recognized by DOWL leadership with a Transportation Charter Award in 2016. Salo was also selected to participate in the Emerging Leader Initiation Training and Education (ELITE) leadership development program to develop and provide opportunities as a future leader within DOWL.