Cleaning company employee accused of stealing from clients

A 42-year-old Helena man who works for a cleaning company is accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of equipment from multiple businesses he cleaned.

On March 10, Helena police were alerted to a burglary at a business on the 2900 block of Bozeman Avenue. A pressure washer, a router hand tool, its base and an epoxy gun were stolen from the business, an estimated value of $1,255.

On March 17, police were alerted to a burglary occurring at a business on the 200 block of Broadway Street. Two wireless internet routers valued at $1,200 each were stolen.

A detective determined that the tools and computer equipment were pawned at a Butte pawn shop and Capital Pawn, respectively, by Shane Thomas Houle.

The detective also learned that Houle worked for a cleaning company contracted with both businesses and had access to the businesses at the time of the thefts.

Houle was on probation at the time.

Houle was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of theft.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

