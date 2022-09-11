Claudia E. Thomas: The Pile and the Pit

It started out a beautiful September day, when responders found themselves entrenched upon what we called 'the Pile', over 1,300 feet of concrete and steel reduced to a mountain of twisted metal, toxic dust and human remains.

The scream of PASS from hundreds buried below was a haunting glimpse into what was to come. Surrounded by the shadows and specters of that now sacred space, they toiled and scraped, handing thousands of buckets of dust and debris to the next in line.

A shout of 'quiet' would ring out from time to time — hoping beyond hope to hear a survivor crying out from below. Thousands joined in to help in ways too numerous to list.

As the days turned to weeks then months, our rescue to recovery, we diligently continued until 'the Pile' then became 'the Pit' descending down 70 feet into an abyss of slurry and submission.

Why one survives and one does not are answers not evident to those left behind. But as such we have a mission to serve as witnesses for all those who didn't go on to see their children born, raised, married, and have children of their own. For our time will come be it from the very toxins we were exposed to, or from the combination of that and our destined time to join the rest. And for those who have passed along the way, our family and friends, our co-workers and ancestors, we have a duty to provide with integrity our stories, and theirs.

To this end, we give remembrance and honor to all who have passed and we who are yet to join them. For the shadows are turned into starlight and our night skies illuminated by their essence. It is said that history is won by the victors. Therefore, let us ever be victorious. For truth has but one answer, sadly twisted by many and by time and perspectives. Sadly many times abused by media and politicians for their own gains.

Let us keep our perspective of unity, our stories, clear and victorious – for there is no shame in death, but for those who distort the facts, humiliation is the end result. As the glow from the computer reflects the tears from my eyes, the decisions in my heart, like cement, are further bequeathed.

It is never easy to forgive, but in forgiveness lay the greatest victory of all. For love will rule in the hearts of those who embrace it; and for those without, who hold to the bitterness and hate, a never yielding envelope bringing nothing but misery.

Rise up! Have faith! Believe in love! For no pile turned into pit will ever diminish the brightness of stars in the sky and who those stars have come to represent.