Clancy woman charged with methamphetamine possession
A 30-year-old Clancy woman was charged with possessing methamphetamine.

Britney Mae Cooper was also charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession in addition to the felony possession charge.

On May 28, deputies responded to reports of a female at Helena RV Park off North Montana Avenue reportedly breaking items and causing a disturbance. While the officers were en route, dispatch advised that the woman was Cooper and she had a warrant for her arrest. Dispatch also told deputies that Cooper left the area in her silver Acura.

Deputies observed the vehicle and initiated a stop. Cooper identified herself to deputies and was listed as a probation absconder out of Helena. Probation asked that the deputies search Cooper's vehicle. The search revealed baggies with a white substance that later tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. A glass pipe was also found in the vehicle.

The defendant was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

