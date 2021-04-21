Clancy woman charged with aggravated robbery

A 31-year-old Clancy woman is accused of attacking a man in his home and attempting to bite and kick the officers trying to arrest her.

Faline Esta-Mary Fennelly is charged felony aggravated burglary, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On April 9, law enforcement received numerous reports of disorderly conduct and erratic behavior involving the defendant. Many of the callers requested a welfare check, but the defendant would flee on foot when officers attempted to make contact.

Later in the day, an officer was dispatched to the area of Lewis Street for a report of a disorderly woman believed to be the defendant. While searching the area, law enforcement received another call stating that the woman was now near the 1300 block of Lyndale Avenue. The complainant said the woman was "going crazy" and "possibly on drugs."

Shortly after, another caller to 911 reported that the woman had unlawfully entered his neighbor's residence and attacked him. The neighbor was the man who had called moments before.