Clancy woman charged with aggravated robbery

A 31-year-old Clancy woman is accused of attacking a man in his home and attempting to bite and kick the officers trying to arrest her.
Faline Esta-Mary Fennelly is charged felony aggravated burglary, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
On April 9, law enforcement received numerous reports of disorderly conduct and erratic behavior involving the defendant. Many of the callers requested a welfare check, but the defendant would flee on foot when officers attempted to make contact.
Later in the day, an officer was dispatched to the area of Lewis Street for a report of a disorderly woman believed to be the defendant. While searching the area, law enforcement received another call stating that the woman was now near the 1300 block of Lyndale Avenue. The complainant said the woman was "going crazy" and "possibly on drugs."
Shortly after, another caller to 911 reported that the woman had unlawfully entered his neighbor's residence and attacked him. The neighbor was the man who had called moments before.
An officer found the man as he was attempting to restrain the woman after forcing her outside. The man had obvious injuries to both his face and arms. The defendant resisted the officer's attempts to handcuff her by flailing her body and attempting to bite him, court records say.
Another officer arrived on scene and pinned the suspect while awaiting backup. The defendant was reportedly making incoherent statements, repeatedly attempting to kick officers and attempting to bite the officers multiple times. After more officers arrived, the defendant was successfully placed under arrest and restrained.
The apartment owner told the officers that he was outside smoking and did not know the defendant. The defendant reportedly began physically attacking and biting him. The man had injuries consistent with his statement.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.