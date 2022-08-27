Clancy man and woman arrested after drugs found in car

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Clancy, are being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after being pulled over for a vehicle with an obstructed license plate on Tuesday.

The vehicle was registered to the driver, Tyler Keith Bartlett. Presley Lacita Azure was in the passenger seat of the stopped vehicle.

The officer noticed two glass smoking devices underneath the radio. Bartlett and Azure told the officer they did not know who the smoking devices belonged to. Bartlett told the officer they were "dabs."

Bartlett allowed the officer to retrieve the glass smoking devices.

"I noticed one glass smoking device had white residue inside of it, and not the yellow color of 'dabs,'" stated the officer.

Bartlett and Azure told the officer that there was nothing illegal in the vehicle, said officials.

Azure told the officer she was on probation, and dispatch confirmed that she was on probation for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Helena Probation and Parole authorized a search of the area to which Azure had access.

Inside the arm rest in between the driver's seat and passenger's seat were two prescription bottles and a plastic bag with a variety of pills inside. Another plastic bag was found with "multiple new empty pill capsules," according to court reports.

The officer located a small black scale on the passenger floorboard which contained a small, metal triangle-shaped container with white residue inside.

Azure was holding a bag, which she stated didn’t belong to her.

Inside the bag, the officer found multiple unused plastic bags, a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and multiple syringes, said authorities.

While searching the vehicle, a chemical odor started emitting, so the officer stopped the search and left the items inside the vehicle, said authorities.

Bartlett and Azure were booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.