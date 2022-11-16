Clancy man accused of threatening shooting over positive drug test

A 46-year-old Clancy man was charged with felony intimidation after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at a facility that provides urine testing services.

On Nov. 10, an officer was dispatched for a report that Rick Dennis Strobel was making threats.

The complainant reported that Strobel had provided a urinary test for Probation and Parole. Strobel was informed that his sample tested positive for drugs, according to court reports.

Strobel became irate and said he was going to shoot everyone at the facility, according to the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Monday.

The complainant told authorities that he feared for his safety and believed that Strobel would return to carry out the shooting threat.

Strobel was located and arrested.