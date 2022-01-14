Clancy man accused of destroying and bleeding on property

A 30-year-old Clancy man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally destroying and bleeding on property in his girlfriend's home.

Daniel Gardzina is charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Jan. 7, law enforcement responded to Broadwater Circle for a domestic disturbance in progress. The female caller had fled the residence and was barricaded in her vehicle waiting for law enforcement. The defendant reportedly remained in the residence and was covered in blood.

A Helena Police Department officer located the victim, who was visibly distraught. Court documents state she had come home to find much of her expensive property destroyed and several walls splattered with blood. The victim said the defendant had threatened the previous night to shoot the father of her child in the head.

The defendant allegedly admitted to damaging the property in the residence and said the wounds to his hands were self-inflicted.

Court documents state the defendant had no claim to the property he destroyed. That property included three televisions, two laptops, lamps, a Playstation 4, a Christmas tree and various other items valued in excess of $1,500.

The defendant was also charged with unlawful restraint two weeks prior for another case involving the same victim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.