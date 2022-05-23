Clancy DUI suspect crashes into trooper's vehicle

A 53-year-old Clancy woman was arrested on suspicion of driving the wrong direction on Interstate 15 while under the influence of alcohol and colliding with a Montana Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle.

Stephanie Ann Strizich was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 at about 11 p.m. on Sunday when she collided with the trooper's vehicle near exit 192 at Prospect Avenue, according to the arresting trooper's affidavit.

Strizich failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test indicated a 0.272% breath alcohol content.

The trooper reported Strizich admitted to attempting to drive home after consuming multiple alcoholic beverages at a bar in Helena.

Blood test results are pending review from the Montana State Crime Lab, the affidavit states.

Strizich was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment and misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving under the influence (first offense) and a seat belt violation.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.