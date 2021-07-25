Clancy Casey, Helena Dental

Clancy Casey grew up with a mother who had worked in dental offices a long time and knew it would not only be a good career, but a good career for someone with a family.
She still believes that today.
Casey, who turned 40 in late June and works at Helena Dental as a registered dental hygienist, says she is excited to be among those named as a 20 Under 40 honoree.
“I was pretty surprised,” she said. “There are plenty of other people who deserve this more than I do, so I think it’s pretty cool.”
Casey also served a past president of the Montana Dental Hygienists Association (MDHA) and has been on its board for nearly 10 years.
“She’s amazing,” said friend and fellow board member Crystal Spring. “She has fought for things she would not use, she just knows it’s fair.”
Spring said Casey was an effective board member who got results.
“She’s pretty awesome,” she said. “She does not come in aggressive. She sits down and works with both sides. I don’t know a lot of people who can do that. I’m surprised she hasn't been honored more. She is that spectacular."
Casey said MDHA gave her an opportunity to help break down access to care barriers in Montana.
“I was able to represent MDHA to the Board of Dentistry as well as the state Legislature,” she said. “I was able to advocate for the people that have access to care issues.”
She also said she was able to give a voice to the hygienists who are college educated, licensed oral health professionals, and who are often not being used to their full scope of practice.
Casey said oral health is a risk factor for many serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
“Medical dental integration is happening throughout the U.S.,” she said. “Dental hygienists are most often referred to as ‘cleaning teeth.’ We do so much more…”
She noted they do tasks such as monitor blood pressure, review health history including medications, oral cancer screenings, evaluate periodontal health and take X-rays.
“We are the prevention specialists,” Casey said.
Casey is now working toward her master’s degree.
“I don't know if my body will hold up as a hygienist,” she said, adding dental hygiene is physically demanding and musculoskeletal injuries are common.
“But I know I want to continue to help people.”
She and her husband, Dan, have two children and live in Helena.
