Clancy Casey, Helena Dental

“I was able to represent MDHA to the Board of Dentistry as well as the state Legislature,” she said. “I was able to advocate for the people that have access to care issues.”

She also said she was able to give a voice to the hygienists who are college educated, licensed oral health professionals, and who are often not being used to their full scope of practice.

Casey said oral health is a risk factor for many serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

“Medical dental integration is happening throughout the U.S.,” she said. “Dental hygienists are most often referred to as ‘cleaning teeth.’ We do so much more…”

She noted they do tasks such as monitor blood pressure, review health history including medications, oral cancer screenings, evaluate periodontal health and take X-rays.

“We are the prevention specialists,” Casey said.

Casey is now working toward her master’s degree.

“I don't know if my body will hold up as a hygienist,” she said, adding dental hygiene is physically demanding and musculoskeletal injuries are common.

“But I know I want to continue to help people.”

She and her husband, Dan, have two children and live in Helena.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.