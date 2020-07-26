Claire Pichette, Helena High School

Great teaching begets great teaching.
And such is the case for Helena High School science teacher Claire Pichette, who’s earned so many teaching awards she could claim her own trophy case.
So, it’s no surprise that a former colleague, James Schulz, nominated the 38-year-old for the 20 Under 40 honor.
“Claire Pichette is my hero,” he wrote. “Witnessing her uncompromising and passionate dedication to public education and the Helena community has strengthened my belief that the future is in good hands.”
She joined the HHS Science Department in 2007, and Schulz wrote "it has greatly benefited from her enthusiasm, work ethic, and student-centered philosophy.”
Pichette also volunteers to lead students in a Montana Tech bacteriophage research program and coaches the extracurricular Science Olympiad and Envirothon teams.
Over the last 12 years, these teams have won the Science Olympiad state championship six times and the Envirothon state championship four times.
Her science teams have also competed in numerous national tournaments.
Pichette is uncomfortable getting credit for the student awards, pointing out that her colleagues assist in coaching all the teams.
In October 2019, Pichette traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the 2017 Presidential Teaching Award, the nation’s highest honor for K-12 science and math teachers.
What most people don’t know is what Pichette does behind the scenes, wrote Schulz.
“It means literally hundreds of hours of personal time outside of the classroom supporting student success.”
What made her choose teaching?
“I had really great science teachers in the Helena schools -- especially women biology teachers who were just super engaging and helped me understand how much there is to explain about the natural world,” Pichette said.
She particularly recalls a backpacking trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness with teachers Cheryl Plettner and Dan O'Leary.
“Man, that was a life-changer for me.”
Another major influence was her biology professor and thesis advisor at Willamette University, David Craig.
“He taught behavioral ecology and helped me learn to question why animals do the weird things we see them doing.”
“I like the curiosity of it,” she said of science. “I like asking questions about why things are the way they are.
“Kids ask a lot of questions naturally,” she said. “We’re all natural scientists.”
When Pichette’s not doing science, you could catch her onstage singing with either the Cottonwood Club or Los Marvelitos.
However, music making and classroom teaching are incredibly altered right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pichette also serves on The Myrna Loy Board of Directors.
“I love art and music,” she said. “I’m a real appreciator of it.”
In this Series
Meet the IR's 20 Under 40 winners for 2020
-
Keif Storrar, Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar
-
Brian Lee, St. Peter's Health
-
Erik Rose, Carroll College
- 20 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!