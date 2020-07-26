Claire Pichette, Helena High School

In October 2019, Pichette traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the 2017 Presidential Teaching Award, the nation’s highest honor for K-12 science and math teachers.

What most people don’t know is what Pichette does behind the scenes, wrote Schulz.

“It means literally hundreds of hours of personal time outside of the classroom supporting student success.”

What made her choose teaching?

“I had really great science teachers in the Helena schools -- especially women biology teachers who were just super engaging and helped me understand how much there is to explain about the natural world,” Pichette said.

She particularly recalls a backpacking trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness with teachers Cheryl Plettner and Dan O'Leary.

“Man, that was a life-changer for me.”

Another major influence was her biology professor and thesis advisor at Willamette University, David Craig.

“He taught behavioral ecology and helped me learn to question why animals do the weird things we see them doing.”