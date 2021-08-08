City golf championships

Brady Kirkeby and Riley Lawrence are the 2021 Green Meadow Country Club and Bill Roberts Golf Course men's club champions, respectively. Kirkeby, who stood fifth after the first day, fired a 2-over par 73-71--144 to successfully retain his title, shading runners-up Kelly Casey (69-76), the first-day leader, and Ben MacIntyre (74-71) by one stroke, at 145 each. Lawrence shot a 1-under 66-75--141 for the BR championship, 3 better than second-place finisher Gabe Witham at 70-74--144.

"I had a good up and down out of the bunker on No. 4, making a 15-foot side downhill putt," Kirkeby said, when asked about his highlights. "I eagled No. 8 when I knocked it on front-right of the green, making a 50-footer uphill, and I made a nice birdie on No. 18. It's one of my favorite club wins, it always feels special when you come from behind to win."

This is Kirkeby's 10th local major title, composed of four Bill Roberts, four City tourneys, and two GMCCs.

Rounding out the top-six were Cas Bloomquist and Gary Wagner, tied for fourth with 147s, ahead of Parker Heller and Spencer Williams, sharing sixth-place at 148s.

Lawrence, last year's Bill Roberts runner-up, said his best hole over the weekend was No. 14 on Sunday.