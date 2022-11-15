Christmas Giving Tree

For over two decades Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena have partnered to bring love and cheer to hundreds of children on Christmas morning. You can help support their efforts this season by giving a gift to a child aged 0 to 15 at any conveniently located donation box placed throughout the City of Helena. We are collecting new, unwrapped toys, board games; stuffed animals; or any age-appropriate gifts at the following locations until Monday, Dec. 12.

The Cathedral Center

Lasso the Moon

Capital City Health Club

Planet Gyros

Vanilla Bean

Montana Book Company

Hallmark stores

Fire Tower Coffee House

Shellie’s Country Café

East Helena Library

both Helena College locations

Come Register: Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena are partnering to ensure that all children receive a gift Christmas morning. If you need assistance in providing for your child(ren) this Christmas season, please come to Good Samaritan Thrift Store Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., now through Dec. 13 (closed Nov. 24 and 25). No appointment necessary. Parents must bring a picture ID and present a copy of your child’s birth certificate or Social Security card. If you have questions, please call Alissa at the Cathedral of St. Helena at (406) 442-5825.

Shopping Day: Saturday Dec. 17, 530 N. Ewing St., in the Brondel Center (the lower level of the Cathedral), a registered parent or guardian will enjoy a fun and festive atmosphere where the “shopping” parent will be given the opportunity to shop for their child(ren), choosing from a selection of different gifts for their child(ren) and home.

Follow us on Facebook (Facebook.com/christmasgivingtree.csh) for updates on the latest news and information about our project!

For more information, call Alissa Voeller at 406-442-5825.