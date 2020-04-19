Christina Noel

Position seeking: Elementary/high school trustee
Age: 41
Address: 1835 Tucker Gulch Rd, Helena, MT, 59601
Contact info: 406-202-4227; cndewald@gmail.com
Education:
BA in Neuroscience from Wesleyan University
M.Ed. in Education - Teaching from the University of Texas at Arlington
ABD for a PhD in Educational Psychology - Learning Sciences from the University of Wisconsin - Madison
Occupation:
Educator. Current job Director of Learning and Development at BetterLesson (BetterLesson.com)
Relevant experience:
5 Years: Classroom Teacher - High School Science
3 Years: University of Wisconsin - Madison - taught the undergraduate course Human Abilities and Learning and participated in a research project studying student-centered curriculum materials in middle school science classrooms
3 Years: Science Coordinator at Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI)
1 Year: Assessment Coordinator and Data Analyst for the Montana Preschool Development Grant at OPI
4 Years: BetterLesson
2 Years: Instructional Coach for teachers and leaders across all grades and subject areas
2 Years: manager for recruiting, training, and supporting the coaching team
Why are you running for this office?
Schools are an essential part of our community, and now more than ever we need the voice of experienced leaders in education who are able to help lead and guide our district through this turbulent and historic time. We need leaders who are able to support innovative solutions to the problems that districts, including Helena, face today.
I am running for this office because I am ready to support district leaders with the coming transitions - both those related to the closures this spring for distance learning and the opening of a high school in East Helena. Through my work both at the OPI and my current work with BetterLesson, I have supported school and district leaders across Montana and nationwide to implement standards, transform instructional practice, and respond to community needs.
As a parent of two current Helena School District students and as a member of a family with a long connection to this district - starting in the early 1900s when my grandmother first entered the doors of Hawthorne Elementary - I am committed to the success of this district. Serving on the school board is one way that I can both give back to my community, and do my part to ensure that the Helena School District is able to continue providing a world class education to students, including any future members of our family.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
What I hope to accomplish in office is simple - I want to be an advocate for students and an active member of the team working to solve the problems and issues currently facing the district.
One issue that the school board needs to address is the continued closure of schools due to COVID-19 and the upcoming transition back to a traditional classroom setting. As a board member, I will advocate for a comprehensive plan to address possible future closures and to support students and teachers as they navigate the eventual return to classrooms. As these plans are built, I hope to support the inclusion of innovative practices that are aligned with both teacher capacity and research-based best practice.
Another issue that the school board will tackle in the coming months is the adjustment of district policies and priorities as our enrollment and funding levels shift due to the opening of a high school in East Helena. My priority as a board member will be to focus our efforts on retaining the current programs offered to our students. It is essential that we are able to continue to support all students to pursue their interests and reach their full potential. This means that we need to focus our efforts on continuing to offer both interest based electives and advanced coursework.
Why should people vote for you?
If elected, I bring valuable experience and expertise to the board. The issues facing our district are similar to issues that schools state and nationwide are experiencing, and I have a strong record of success in coaching and supporting administrators and educators as they navigate these challenges. I am prepared to support our community and our district over the next three years as we continue to provide a world class education to all of our students.
