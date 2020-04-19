Christina Noel

1 Year: Assessment Coordinator and Data Analyst for the Montana Preschool Development Grant at OPI

4 Years: BetterLesson

2 Years: Instructional Coach for teachers and leaders across all grades and subject areas

2 Years: manager for recruiting, training, and supporting the coaching team

Why are you running for this office?

Schools are an essential part of our community, and now more than ever we need the voice of experienced leaders in education who are able to help lead and guide our district through this turbulent and historic time. We need leaders who are able to support innovative solutions to the problems that districts, including Helena, face today.

I am running for this office because I am ready to support district leaders with the coming transitions - both those related to the closures this spring for distance learning and the opening of a high school in East Helena. Through my work both at the OPI and my current work with BetterLesson, I have supported school and district leaders across Montana and nationwide to implement standards, transform instructional practice, and respond to community needs.