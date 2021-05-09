Chris Duncan, St. Peter's Health

Chris Duncan said she was drawn to nursing not only by the science of medicine, but also by the art of working with people.

“I have many family members that are nurses, but I just loved the idea of science and art, and I think that’s what nursing is about,” she said.

Duncan is originally from Livingston and earned her nursing degree from Carroll College, where both of her parents went to school.

She stayed in Helena because of its abundant outdoor recreation opportunities and because of St. Peter’s Health, which is where she has spent all 28 years of her nursing career. She spent 21 years of that time in the emergency room and now works in urgent care, which was open only to COVID-19 patients for a time.

“St. Peter’s has been great to me, and all the people I have worked with have really been a blessing in my life,” she said.

Duncan has also volunteered at the drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, where she has provided hundreds of injections.