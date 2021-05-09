Chris Duncan, St. Peter's Health

Chris Duncan said she was drawn to nursing not only by the science of medicine, but also by the art of working with people.
“I have many family members that are nurses, but I just loved the idea of science and art, and I think that’s what nursing is about,” she said.
Duncan is originally from Livingston and earned her nursing degree from Carroll College, where both of her parents went to school.
She stayed in Helena because of its abundant outdoor recreation opportunities and because of St. Peter’s Health, which is where she has spent all 28 years of her nursing career. She spent 21 years of that time in the emergency room and now works in urgent care, which was open only to COVID-19 patients for a time.
“St. Peter’s has been great to me, and all the people I have worked with have really been a blessing in my life,” she said.
Duncan has also volunteered at the drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, where she has provided hundreds of injections.
“She also brings cheer to her fellow workers with her positive attitude and humor, which is important in their sometimes-taxing line of work,” her sister Pat Sanders wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. “She frequently steps in to cover shifts or partial shifts when co-workers or her supervisors are in need.”
Her lifesaving efforts and cheerful disposition have not gone unnoticed in the community, as Sanders said it’s not uncommon for people to approach Duncan in public to say thanks for the care she provided to them or a loved one.
And Duncan seems to get just as much joy out of her relationships with her patients.
“If you want to be helping people, you will love your job,” she said.
Her supervisor Rhonda Hinrichs, practice administrator of primary care and urgent care at St. Peter’s, said Duncan is the type of nurse others aspire to be.
“I have been told this very statement by two young nurses in the past couple of months!” Hinrichs said in an email. “Chris walks the walk and does right by our patients, her coworkers, and our organization. I could not be more pleased to write these comments about this most awesome RN!”
