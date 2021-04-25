Charlotte Sanborn

Unfortunately, the work-from-2000-square-foot-home class seems blissfully unaware of the real-world social impacts of their decisions on working class and poor families. While corporations like Zoom and Google reaped record proﬁts last year at immense taxpayer expense, children in our own community were isolated in small homes with no access to the programs and services that previously served as lifelines for their families.

Our school district should not be creating disparities in learning, causing strife for families, nor allowing children to serve as collateral damage for the War on Coronavirus. We need to unmask the students and give them their childhood back - smiles, laughter, singing, joy and all. Moving forward, I hope to be a voice for those families who feel that their children’s quality of life has been lessened due to changes in school district policies, and who were marginalized and gaslighted this past year. It is time to push back against bureaucrats, tech giants, and drug companies and prioritize our children’s needs ﬁrst. Those who desire a vaccine have the opportunity to receive it, and we should no longer hold our children hostage to those same drug companies whose opioids have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.