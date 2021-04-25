Charlotte Sanborn

Age: 33
Education:
Bachelor of Arts, Scandinavian Studies, Bachelor of Music, Piano Performance, University of Washington
Master of Music, Piano Performance, University of British Columbia
Occupation:
Musician, Mom
Relevant experience:
As a professional musician, I have directed and accompanied numerous choirs and musicals in a variety of educational settings, working with parents and PTAs, teachers, community members, and elementary to high school aged students. I understand from ﬁrsthand experience how the dedication and collaboration of students, teachers, parents, and the larger community creates exciting learning opportunities for students, and how important this contribution is to the overall success of our schools.
As a music instructor and parent, education and student success is near and dear to my heart, especially as I prepare my daughter to enter kindergarten. I have rich mentor relationships with my students, which allows me to understand their unique experiences, particularly during this challenging year. I am passionate about promoting students’ success and wellbeing and hope to bring a valuable perspective to the Board.
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
Disparities in quality of education have increased dramatically. Students who previously excelled academically are now struggling to pass their classes. When schools were closed, families with the means to do so created DLI “pods”, where children received more one-on-one attention than the rest, while other families chose to homeschool or send their kids to private school. Meanwhile, dual income and low income families had to make do with paying the YMCA hundreds of dollars out of pocket to supervise their children’s virtual classes, or hope their child was attending virtual classes (and that the neighbor wasn’t calling CPS) while they went to work. The school board needs a voice that will hold them accountable to the real-world consequences of their decisions.
Many parents agree: technology seems to have taken over our schools, and this is not adequately serving our children’s health or education. While the Google Teams approach has been a useful tool for many teachers and students, the excessive amount of screen time needs to be curtailed to protect our children’s physical and mental health.
Finally, the consequences of declining enrollment and community satisfaction ultimately affect funding. We have an opportunity and a duty to raise the standards for our children so that our district can retain students and approve levies when needed.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
Unfortunately, the work-from-2000-square-foot-home class seems blissfully unaware of the real-world social impacts of their decisions on working class and poor families. While corporations like Zoom and Google reaped record proﬁts last year at immense taxpayer expense, children in our own community were isolated in small homes with no access to the programs and services that previously served as lifelines for their families.
Our school district should not be creating disparities in learning, causing strife for families, nor allowing children to serve as collateral damage for the War on Coronavirus. We need to unmask the students and give them their childhood back - smiles, laughter, singing, joy and all. Moving forward, I hope to be a voice for those families who feel that their children’s quality of life has been lessened due to changes in school district policies, and who were marginalized and gaslighted this past year. It is time to push back against bureaucrats, tech giants, and drug companies and prioritize our children’s needs ﬁrst. Those who desire a vaccine have the opportunity to receive it, and we should no longer hold our children hostage to those same drug companies whose opioids have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
My objectives will be to:
1. Advocate for the health and welfare of children.
2. Improve communication and restore trust between parents, teachers, and trustees.
3. Seek equitable and high quality learning opportunities for our students.
4. Hold trustees accountable to real-world social impacts of school board decisions.
5. Help identify and reduce corporate interference with the educational process.
I would like to see the district build and expand upon our already successful music and arts programs. These are excellent hands-on learning opportunities. Furthermore, high quality programs help to attract and retain students.
I think it’s important to evaluate policies, programs, and curricula to see what’s working and what’s not, and of course I am eager to weigh in on a cost-beneﬁt analysis of policies in order to optimize our children’s quality of life and education.
I would also like to see increased options for educational opportunities within the public school system, actively seeking open and continuous communication by stakeholders, trustees, and district personnel.