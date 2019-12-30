Helena’s former Central School building was evacuated in 2013 after an engineering report determined the century-old icon structurally unsafe.
Students and staff were relocated to Helena Middle School and the Lincoln Elementary campus, pushing the Project for Alternative Learning to a downtown building.
At the time, Helena Public Schools officials hoped to have students back in a repaired Central School by 2016. However, the building was demolished in 2017 and replaced by a new building that opened in 2019.
