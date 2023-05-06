The person we know as “Buddha” wasn’t born with that name, nor was he born a Buddhist.

He lived during the 6th century BCE and grew up in what is now Nepal. He was named Siddhartha; Gautama was his clan name. Siddhartha’s mother died shortly after his birth, and he was raised by his aunt. His father was the head of the Shakya nation, and he expected his first-born son to follow him. Siddhartha Gautama married and had a son.

Siddhartha lived the respected life of the warrior class. He trained in martial arts, and his father taught him leadership skills. At some point as a young man in his late 20s, he decided to leave his life of privilege to become a wandering ascetic, dedicated to spiritual understanding. During this period, he spent some time alone, twice trained under renowned teachers of the time and practiced with a small group of five other male ascetics. Eventually, he went off by himself, determined to make the breakthrough he so much sought.

And he did.

Afterward, he found the five men he had previously practiced with and taught them his insights. In his first discourse to them, he organized his insights as the Four Noble Truths, the last of which is the Eightfold Path. He impressed them so much that they decided to follow him as their spiritual leader. It was this group that gave him the name “Buddha,” which means “The Awakened One.”

Over time, thousands and thousands more became disciples, both lay and monastic. His followers were unique in that all castes were welcome, and eventually women were ordained also. Even his own son, wife and aunt joined the monastic order.

The Buddha and his followers generally continued to be wandering monastics, and only during the monsoon rains would remain in one place for any length of time. Buddha taught for several decades, dying when he was about 80.

This is a barebones biography of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, without any supernatural or personality attributions found in the sutras (teachings) or tradition. The followers of the Buddhist path today number about 400 million worldwide.

Vesak Day celebrates the birth, death, and enlightenment of the historical Buddha. Vesak Day is determined by the Asian lunar calendar and so can change from year to year. This year, it fell on May 5.

What was this spiritual message that changed people’s lives so much that over 2,500 years later we still remember him?

The Buddha said, “I speak only of suffering and the way out of suffering.”

Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh also called these teachings the way of happiness. Of course, a lot of details cascade from these simple statements.

Buddha’s teachings on suffering outline how it comes into our lives: partly because we miscomprehend reality and partly because we speak and act in unwholesome ways that create ill-being. The Eightfold Path is the path to well-being. Every day of our lives gives us the possibility to wake up, to see reality, to make wholesome choices for our own and others’ long-term happiness. Buddhist practice is said to fly on the wings of wisdom and compassion.

Siddhartha Gautama, Shakyamuni (sage of the Shakyas), Buddha was a human being who lived what most of us have lived and died as we all will. In his lifetime, he sought a way people could relieve their suffering and live happily; after finding those answers, he continued to meditate daily and follow the disciplines he taught.

Enlightenment is ongoing.

His insights have helped millions over the years. On the morning of his major awakening, he realized that all beings are capable of enlightenment — we each can become a Buddha. Remembering this, when we celebrate Vesak, we also honor ourselves.

Many people have written biographies of the Buddha. If you are interested in learning more, Thich Nhat Hanh wrote “Old Path, White Clouds,” which is a novelized story with the most important teachings included; the appendix notes by chapter what references the author used.

Karen Armstrong wrote “Buddha,” a nonfiction account that also broadens the story to place Buddha’s role in the context of humanity’s spiritual history.