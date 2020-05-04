Celebrating local nurses who make the Helena area a better place
Nursing nurse stethoscope health care doctor medical medicine hospital

Stock image.
New Jesse Chaney mug

Jesse Chaney

National Nurses Week is even more meaningful than usual this year. 

As the COVID-19 pandemic puts much of the world on pause, nurses are working harder than ever to help keep their communities safe. National Nurses Week, which is scheduled for May 6-12 this year, is a time to celebrate the vital work they do. 

The Independent Record is marking the occasion by telling the stories of 10 local nurses who make the Helena area a better place. The featured nurses were nominated by the community, and their stories will be included in a video that will be released on our website and Facebook page Thursday and a special section that will be included on our website and in our printed newspaper Sunday. 

Throughout the week, we will also be publishing ads from sponsors who wanted to recognize these nurses for their service. 

The Independent Record is grateful for the opportunity to highlight these local heroes. And we couldn't do it without you, our faithful members. 

Thank you for supporting local journalism and your community. 

Jesse Chaney

Editor

