Catie Cloninger, St. Peter’s Cancer Treatment Center

Catie Cloninger works in the Center Treatment Center of St. Peter’s Health.

It might not be the easiest nursing job, but she loves every second of it.

“People who are diagnosed with cancer have a different appreciation for life and are thankful for every day they have,” Cloninger said. “I think it’s a blessing to be able to work with them.”

Cloninger started working with oncology patients in 2005 for Dr. Thomas Weiner and has helped treat every type of cancer imaginable. She primarily works with adults, but she also has worked with some children.

“Treating children with cancer is a little bit different,” Cloninger said. “You are not only treating the child, you are also helping the family cope.”

Cloninger graduated from Carroll College in 2004 and has spent the last 15 years working at St. Peter’s.

She said she had wanted to be a nurse since she was in the third grade.

“We had someone give us a presentation and I just fell in love with the profession,” Cloninger said. “I knew I just had to finish that path.”

But working work cancer patients can also be hard.