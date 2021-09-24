Cascade County man charged with accountability to theft

James Michael Magee, 37, of Cascade County, is charged with felony accountability to theft.

On Feb. 26, the victim reported to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office that a theft had occurred at his home on Canyon Ferry Drive. The victim reported he was missing six rifles, one pellet rifle and a wallet. The victim valued this property at around $5,150.

The complainant said he believed a man who was staying with him was responsible for the theft. That man told authorities he did not take the guns, but he had seen them in someone else's house near East Helena.

As law enforcement searched the home, one of the residents said she purchased six of the firearms from someone who came to her house with Magee. After being confronted about being present when the guns were sold, Magee denied being there.

