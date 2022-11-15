CASA — Of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties

This year to date, the CASA program has served more than 162 abused and neglected children in foster care in Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties. These children have been removed from the care of their parents through no fault of their own, and most have experienced unspeakable traumas that can impact them into adulthood.

With a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), our community’s most vulnerable children have someone to help them rewrite their stories. Each of our 50 volunteers is appointed by the Judge to advocate for a child’s best interest and make sure that child’s voice is heard. CASA volunteers stay with each case until it is closed, serving as the one constant for a child whose world has been turned upside-down. Research shows that a child with a CASA volunteer is more likely to succeed in school, half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, and more likely to find a safe, permanent home.

Each year during the holiday season, we are amazed at the compassion and generosity of the greater Helena community as you help us support children and families, many of whom are at the lowest points in their lives. Your donations make it possible for children and families who have experienced trauma to celebrate during the holidays and throughout the year.

This holiday season, the CASA program is asking for something a little different. Instead of clothing or toys, please consider donating a life-enriching experience to a child in foster care. Give a gift card to somewhere like the Big Dipper ice cream shop, the Painted Pot, the Flying Giant Adventure Park, ExplorationWorks, or even a Grandstreet show! Gifts like these allow children to experience things with their parents or caregivers that they may not otherwise get to do- so get creative and consider sharing some family fun this holiday season!

For more information, please call our office at 406-457-0797 or e-mail us at CASAofLCBWC@helenacasa.org.