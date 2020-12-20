Carroll falls to Lewis-Clark State for first loss of season

LEWISTON, Idaho - For the second time in 24 hours, the No. 6-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints women's basketball team battled evenly on the road with Lewis-Clark State College.

With a few minutes left, however, the Warriors built a multiple possession lead and the Saints couldn't answer, falling for the first time this season 60-50 on Sunday in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Saints (7-1) own a 2-1 record over the Warriors, but couldn't muster the energy to hold down the Warriors for a third time after having played their third road game in four days.

Carroll took a 26-16 lead into halftime, but the Warriors outscored the Saints 44-24 in the second half to secure the win. The Saints had 15 turnovers to just eight for L-C State.

Danielle Wagner led the Saints with 11 points, but was the only Saints to crack double figures. Christine Denny added a near double-double of nine points and nine rebounds, while Sienna Swannack contributed seven points and nine rebounds.

Jamie Pickens also had seven points and a pair of reserves, Jaidyn Lyman and Maddie Gertiz both tossed in six points. Kamden Hilborn added four to round the scoring for Carroll. Geritz added six rebounds to her effort off the bench.