Carol Bergstad, St. Peter’s Health

Carol Bergstad wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.
So she found a profession in which she could do exactly that.
“I really want to help people feel better and bring comfort,” Bergstad said. “This is a great career with a lot of opportunities. You don’t get bored. There is always something new and challenging.”
Bergstad has been a nurse at St. Peter’s Health for the last three years. She worked all over the country in places such Texas, Georgia and Wyoming before she came to Montana.
“I just love the outdoors and I love the mountains,” Bergstad said.
Since joining the staff at St. Peter’s Health, Bergstad has worked as part of the surgical unit, where she takes care of people after surgery.
“Going above and beyond doesn’t apply to Carol, because she treats everyone she encounters as if they are royalty and leaves them feeling as such,” Bergstad’s colleague Besty Kippenes said.
While Bergstad loves her profession of 30 years, the hardest part is when she wants to help somebody but is limited on what she can do.
“Depending on how a disease progresses, there are times I can’t make them feel better,” Bergstad said.
While she loves all the different types of nursing she has worked in, Bergstad’s true love is working in the surgical unit.
“I actually started my career doing post-operative care with patients, but I came back because I’m winding my career down and it’s an area I’ve always loved,” Bergstad said. “We get them into surgery, fix them, make them better and then head back out.”
Bergstad resides in Helena with her husband Bill and has four kids. She enjoys spending time outside in her free time.
Would she recommend nursing to aspiring medical students?
“There are so many different areas of nursing you can go into,” Bergstad said. “There is always something to learn and it never gets stagnant.”
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn
