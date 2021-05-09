Carissa Petty, St. Peter's Health

Carissa Petty is a nurse on the medical floor of St. Peter's Health.
Petty graduated from Carroll College in 2016 and has worked at St. Peter's ever since then. After five years with the hospital, Petty says she wouldn't change it for the world.
According to Petty, she has been interested in nursing ever since high school. Her high school offered a certified nursing assistant course, and after completing that she worked as a CNA for four years.
"I admired the Registered Nurses I worked under so much," Petty said. "And I remember thinking 'I Don't know how they do all of that, I could never be that amazing.' It was those same nurses who convinced me otherwise. They were the reason I decided to pursue nursing as a career."
Petty said she believes having empathy is the most important aspect of being a good nurse. She said it can be difficult to put yourself in another person's shoes in order to understand what they're going through. Petty said that on her hardest days as a nurse, empathizing with her patients is what gets her through the day.
"Nobody wants to be sick," Petty said. "And it's not my job to judge why they are in the hospital, but rather, what I can do to help them stay out, regardless of the path that led them to illness. Learning to be empathetic has enabled me to care for others on a level that would not be possible otherwise."
The most challenging part of being a nurse is watching people hurt, according to Petty. She said there are many different kinds of pain and nurses see them all.
"As nurses, we see people at their worst," she said. "And it is hard to watch people hurt as we help them navigate through chronic illness, acute injuries, end of life, etc."
However, Petty said working as a nurse is a rewarding job. The most rewarding part is the ability to serve her community.
"Helena is my home, and I love knowing that every shift I work, I am hopefully making a positive impact on where I live," she said.
In her nomination for the nurse appreciation award, Cathy Frohberg praised Petty's compassionate care.
"The pandemic ushered in a tidal wave of unknowns, however, Carissa forded her way through these unknowns to continually provide extraordinary care to patients," her nomination says. "Carissa's positive relationships with her fellow nurses on the medical floor/ICU helped facilitate the ongoing mission of St. Peter's Health. Even with the ongoing pandemic, Carissa continued to provide care not only for her patients but her family as well."