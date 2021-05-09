Carissa Petty, St. Peter's Health

Carissa Petty is a nurse on the medical floor of St. Peter's Health.

Petty graduated from Carroll College in 2016 and has worked at St. Peter's ever since then. After five years with the hospital, Petty says she wouldn't change it for the world.

According to Petty, she has been interested in nursing ever since high school. Her high school offered a certified nursing assistant course, and after completing that she worked as a CNA for four years.

"I admired the Registered Nurses I worked under so much," Petty said. "And I remember thinking 'I Don't know how they do all of that, I could never be that amazing.' It was those same nurses who convinced me otherwise. They were the reason I decided to pursue nursing as a career."

Petty said she believes having empathy is the most important aspect of being a good nurse. She said it can be difficult to put yourself in another person's shoes in order to understand what they're going through. Petty said that on her hardest days as a nurse, empathizing with her patients is what gets her through the day.