Capitol update: Feb. 24
Lawmakers in the House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill to limit the type of care transgender minors can receive. House Bill 427 still faces a final vote. And leading up to the transmittal deadline for general bills, lawmakers are facing long days.

