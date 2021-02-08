 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capitol rundown: Feb. 8
0 comments

Capitol rundown: Feb. 8

Over the weekend, a third legislator announced tested positive for COVID-19. And Monday, the Senate gave initial approval to a Republican bill aimed at expanding broadband access in Montana that's part of Gov. Greg Gianforte's "Montana Comeback Plan," one that Democrats say isn't targeted at the places that need it most.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News