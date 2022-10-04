Canyon Creek woman charged with possession of dangerous drugs

A 32-year-old woman from Canyon Creek was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 30, an officer responded to a report of three people possibly trespassing in a storage unit in the 3000 block of McHugh Lane in Helena.

The complainant stated that one of the people was Jordin Kerstie Michelle Shapiro, who had warrants out for her arrest and was absconding from probation.

According to court records, officers located Shapiro and the two others inside the storage unit. A search of the storage unit resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia, loaded syringes and a white crystalline substance, all of which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Shapiro admitted to using meth. Shapiro was listed as the sole renter of the storage unit. She was placed under arrest.