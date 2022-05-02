Canyon creek man accused of drug crimes

A 34-year-old Canyon Creek man is facing a felony charge of possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a no-contact order following a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said they were called April 30 to the 500 block of Prickly Pear Road in East Helena for a report of a fight between a man and woman in front of a house. The two had left the property before the deputy arrived, and authorities stopped their vehicle on Lewis Street.

The driver was identified as Dustin Lee Shapiro and the woman was the victim. The defendant had a no-contact order to stay away from the woman, officials said.

Both parties were on probation, officials said. The probation office allowed a search of the vehicle, and authorities found residue from methamphetamine and three glass smoking devices. The deputy said the man admitted a smoking device was his.

Shapiro was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Charges were filed Monday in Justice Court in Helena.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

