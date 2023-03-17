Canada lynx baseline study Tom Kuglin Mar 17, 2023 17 min ago 0 1 of 3 A Canada lynx is photographed by a trail camera in Glacier National Park as part of a Washington State University study. Courtesy Alissa Anderson A Canada lynx is photographed by a trail camera in Glacier National Park as part of a Washington State University study. Courtesy Alissa Anderson A Canada lynx is photographed by a trail camera in Glacier National Park as part of a Washington State University study. Courtesy Alissa Anderson Related to this story Most Popular Gofundme page set up to help retired Capital High teacher injured in Chile Gofundme page started to help retired Capital High School teacher injured in Chile. Long trek: One wolf's journey across southwest Montana leads to fatal end In 2022 a male wolf that was captured and fitted with a GPS collar south of Dillon decided to take a long hike through some of Montana’s most … Eddies Corner reportedly changing ownership from Bauman family The restaurant, gasoline station and lounge for 72 years has served a popular roadside stop at the junction of U.S. highways 87 and 191 about … Committee votes to send 120 state inmates to Arizona private prison "This gets us bed space right now, or as soon as the ink on the bill is dry," said Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda. Man arrested for assault with weapon after allegedly pulling gun on Helena street A man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault after he pulled a gun on another person during an argument on a He…