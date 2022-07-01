Butte woman charged with meth possession in Helena

A 21-year-old Butte woman who had a valid arrest warrant is facing a felony drug charge following her arrest in Helena.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the 200 block of Breckenridge St. at 3 p.m. on June 25 "regarding a possible wanted subject."

The deputy found Marissa Anna Daniels in the area and placed her under arrest, according to the affidavit filed in the case. At that point, the deputy conducted a search and found a glass pipe in Daniels' pants pocket.

The deputy reported Daniels admitted to smoking methamphetamine the day prior, but said the pipe was not hers.

The pipe tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the deputy stated.

Daniels was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

She has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

