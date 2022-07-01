 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

Butte woman charged with meth possession in Helena

  • 0
Marissa Anna Daniels

Marissa Anna Daniels

A 21-year-old Butte woman who had a valid arrest warrant is facing a felony drug charge following her arrest in Helena. 

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the 200 block of Breckenridge St. at 3 p.m. on June 25 "regarding a possible wanted subject."

The deputy found Marissa Anna Daniels in the area and placed her under arrest, according to the affidavit filed in the case. At that point, the deputy conducted a search and found a glass pipe in Daniels' pants pocket.

The deputy reported Daniels admitted to smoking methamphetamine the day prior, but said the pipe was not hers.

The pipe tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the deputy stated.

Daniels was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

She has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

People are also reading…

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News