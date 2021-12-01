Butte woman accused of assault and strangulation

A 44-year-old Butte woman has been accused of domestic assault and strangulation.

Lisa Nicole Gransbery is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

On Nov. 27, law enforcement responded to North Sanders Street for reports of a physical fight between two women inside a white SUV. Dispatch advised that a female victim had dialed 911 and reported an altercation between her and the defendant.

Police located the vehicle and observed two women engaged in a physical fight. The victim reported being hit multiple times. She also stated that she had experienced difficulty breathing when the defendant put her hand on her throat during the altercation.

The victim reportedly tried to exit the vehicle, but the defendant pulled her by her hair back into the vehicle and would not allow her to leave. The victim had injury consistent with this story.

The defendant acknowledged that she had been drinking alcohol, and an open alcohol container was found in the vehicle.

A criminal history check showed no prior PFMA convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

