Butte man charged with meth possession

A 36-year-old Butte man was arrested in Helena on suspicion of possessing meth.

Charles Ladin is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor no insurance.

On March 1, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on the defendant's vehicle on Helena Avenue. The vehicle did not have a front nor a rear license plate.

Dispatch advised that the defendant did not have valid insurance. An officer reportedly saw two syringes in the passenger side of the vehicle. The defendant gave consent to search the vehicle.

A syringe was located with alleged methamphetamine in the tube.

