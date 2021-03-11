 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte man charged with meth possession
0 comments

Butte man charged with meth possession

Charles Ross Ladin

Charles Ross Ladin

A 36-year-old Butte man was arrested in Helena on suspicion of possessing meth. 

Charles Ladin is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor no insurance.

On March 1, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on the defendant's vehicle on Helena Avenue. The vehicle did not have a front nor a rear license plate.

Dispatch advised that the defendant did not have valid insurance. An officer reportedly saw two syringes in the passenger side of the vehicle. The defendant gave consent to search the vehicle.

A syringe was located with alleged methamphetamine in the tube.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News