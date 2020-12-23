 Skip to main content
Butte man arrested in Helena on drug charges
Charles Edward Joiner Sr.

A 48-year-old Butte man was arrested in Helena on drug charges. 

Charles Edward Joiner Sr. is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of property subject to forfeiture and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Dec. 21, law enforcement located a vehicle on the 500 block of Logan Street in Helena that was registered to Joiner, a person of interest in a different case. Joiner was on parole and an on-call probation officer authorized a search of Joiner if he was located. The arresting officer also was granted warrants to search Joiner's vehicle and an apartment where he had been staying. 

The defendant was located in the apartment. During a search, the officer located large amounts of cash in small bills. This included several $100 bills. The petty cash totaled $1,233.

The officer also located nine small baggies containing marijuana. Joiner denied smoking marijuana himself, stating "a lot of people smoke marijuana."

Court documents state the officer believed Joiner was distributing marijuana because of the individually packaged containers and the large amount of cash.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

