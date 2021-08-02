'We're like a big family': Food vendors glad to be back at Helena fair

Alongside the carnival and rodeo, food vendors are a staple of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena each year.
These vendors often travel far and wide to events like the local fair to serve up fried favorites, cotton candy and other classic snacks to hungry patrons who've spent the day running around the grounds. After the fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the vendors that made it through the pandemic are happy to be back once again this year.
Joseph Rowan, owner of Blue Moose BBQ of Three Forks, said he has been running a food truck for the past 15 years. This year marks his eighth year at the county fair. Rowan said he and his family typically travel to events exclusively and work around 60 days per year running the truck. He stays in Montana and travels from as far east as Glendive to as far west as Missoula.
"We are happy to be back and see all our vendor friends again. We're like a big family," Rowan said. "To go a whole year without seeing them was the hardest part. So that is the best part about being back."
Rowan said in all his years running a food truck, he has learned that the vendors have to support each other. He said in the early days of being an event vendor, his children were small. They would often try to wander off while he was with a customer. Other nearby vendors would keep an eye on the children so they didn't get in any trouble. He said it was little things like this that create a support system and allow vendors to survive long periods on the road.
For Rowan, the food truck is a means to an end. He said they do this so they can fund their two nonprofits: Royal Family Kids, a nonprofit helping foster children, and an after-school program in Three Forks.
"We typically make our yearly income in four fairs," Rowan said. "The Lewis and Clark fair is one of our better weeks."
Missing a fair can be tough. Rowan said his food truck only operated for about 10 days total last year, resulting in a significant hit to revenue. Rowan sold his house and used money they'd saved to build an apartment in the upstairs of a commercial building used for the after-school program.
For Pamela Fiter of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, COVID-19 was devastating for her Italian sausage stand.
"We used to be full time for 12 years before COVID hit," Fiter said. "But we had to go get jobs to support ourselves, but our boss let us off to do our summer route."
Fiter said that in the past, the sausage stand has traveled the entire west coast attending fairs, music festivals, art shows and more. She would travel from Idaho and Montana all the way to California and Arizona.
"It's awesome to be back," Fiter said. "It feels good to be working your own business."
Fiter said a lot of factors go into having a successful event. Weather is a primary factor, and she mentioned the smoke and air quality could keep a lot of folks inside. However, Fiter has also heard plenty of chatter from those who are happy to be back at the fair.
"I've heard people say, 'Oh I haven't been to a fair in years,'" Fiter said. "Those are the ones that are coming out and supporting all of us. We are blessed to have everyone out here supporting us."
For Toua Moua, who runs a Teriyaki Noodles stand out of Missoula, COVID-19 didn't hurt him as much as others. Moua said his stand has traveled the state serving up noodles anywhere it can for the past 11 years. His stand typically comes to the Helena fair each year but only attended about three events last year.
"It wasn't too bad because the stand is a truck so we were allowed to stay open around Missoula," Moua said. "I would say it was OK, not devastating to the business."
Summer is the busiest time of the year for a truck like Moua's. He said at a fair like Helena's, they typically sell at least 2,000 plates of noodles over the course of a few days.
"It feels good to be back out and see our vendor friends," Moua said. "Seeing everyone back out and adjusting to the new normal."
However, it appears not every vendor made it to the other side of COVID-19. According to spokesperson Ruth Nicolaus, the fair is down approximately 10 vendors from 2019.
"We don't know exactly why we're down, but we assume that it's COVID related," she said. "Probably some of those vendors didn't make it through the pandemic."