'We're like a big family': Food vendors glad to be back at Helena fair

Alongside the carnival and rodeo, food vendors are a staple of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena each year.

These vendors often travel far and wide to events like the local fair to serve up fried favorites, cotton candy and other classic snacks to hungry patrons who've spent the day running around the grounds. After the fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the vendors that made it through the pandemic are happy to be back once again this year.

Joseph Rowan, owner of Blue Moose BBQ of Three Forks, said he has been running a food truck for the past 15 years. This year marks his eighth year at the county fair. Rowan said he and his family typically travel to events exclusively and work around 60 days per year running the truck. He stays in Montana and travels from as far east as Glendive to as far west as Missoula.

"We are happy to be back and see all our vendor friends again. We're like a big family," Rowan said. "To go a whole year without seeing them was the hardest part. So that is the best part about being back."