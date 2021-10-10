We want to find Montana’s Top Workplaces

After more than a year of battling COVID, employers are in for another fight: finding and hiring great talent and keeping the great employees they already have.

Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the Montana Top Workplaces program, which is underway for the second year.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Montana is eligible to compete for 2022 Top Workplaces recognition. The program identifies the best employers in the state as determined by the people who know best: the employees. It’s an ideal way for employers to stand out in the job market, and it’s a way to make sure employers and employees are on the same page.

Nomination deadline is Nov. 12. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private and nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana or call (406) 206-9789.