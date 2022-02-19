Two teens open Creep Skate Co. in downtown Helena

When you walk into Creep Skate Co. in downtown Helena, you might be greeted by two teenagers playing video games on the couch.

What you will soon learn is that those two teens are two of the most ambitious new business owners in Helena.

Creep Skate Co. was founded by Jake Orgeron, 17, and Levi Metz, 19, two friends who wanted to do something for their community.

"Especially for the kids here, who have nothing to do in Helena," Metz said. "Especially in the winter time. This past Christmas break we had like six kids in here just hanging out every day. It was awesome."

Orgeron said they wanted to make Creep not only a place that sells merchandise and skateboarding stuff, but also a place where people can just hang out and spend their time in good company. Prior to Creep's opening in December, skateboarding stuff was hard to find in the area.

"It was just the worst situation before," Metz said.

Both Orgeron and Metz have been skating for around two years and met each other soon after they started. The two became fast friends and began pondering ideas about opening their own business. The pair had $6,000 and a dream and they made it happen.

Orgeron said they had some community support too. He said he managed to meet an "awesome" landlord, who owns the Last Chance Gulch space where the shop is located and struck a deal with the teens that met their budget. Orgeron also said his former boss Alex "Papu" Rincon over at FourOSix spent hours talking to him and giving him advice to start his own business.

"I have an immense amount of respect for him," Orgeron said.

Creep is as much a brand as it is a skateboarding shop. Metz and Orgeron design and print their own "Creep" brand of clothing, which has been so popular that they can't keep many items in stock. Orgeron said they also partnered with a local woman who does some of the more complex things like the embroidering they need.

"We are missing a lot of stuff. We've been selling out of things since we opened," Orgeron said. "I was kind of blown away at how much we had sold in two months."

Metz said business has been fairly consistent since they first opened. Orgeron said they've been making enough to keep their lights on and pay their rent, which keeps him in good spirits.

"I could care less about making a ton of money," Orgeron said. "I just wanted to have our own place and to be a part of this community."

It's a mentality that the pair take seriously. They both said they want to encourage local shopping and partner with people in Helena.

Both Orgeron and Metz said opening their first business was intimidating and scary at the same time. Metz said it all happened very spontaneously, and the idea that wound up being Creep cropped up last summer. The name was decided on while sitting in a friend's home with a list of possible names in front of them. The two haven't even known each other that long, but now they know each other better than ever.

"I feel like I've been with this dude for so long. We will sit here for hours talking some days," Orgeron said. "I feel like I know Levi more than I know anyone else in the world."

The two do have ambitions for Creep as they continue to grow their company. Both Orgeron and Metz hope to expand and open up more Creep shops one day.

"We want to open them in places like Helena, who have a skate community but no shop," Metz said. "Small towns like this."

With barely any startup capital, and COVID-19 working against them to get stock in the store, the pair still managed to go from idea to open shop in about six months. Orgeron said it's about really wanting to do something and working toward that goal.

"If it's something you really want to do you will be able to do it really easily. Especially if you're doing it with your friends," Orgeron said. "Even when things get tough."

Creep Skate Co. is at 335 N. Last Chance Gulch in Helena and on Instagram at @creepskateco.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.