Two sisters bring Crumbl Cookies to Helena

Crumbl Cookies' fourth Montana store has opened in Helena, thanks to two sisters from Billings.

Teri Coomes and Valerie Baker are sisters and co-owners of the new Crumbl Cookies location in Helena. According to Coomes, she felt Crumbl had the capacity to bring something Helena was lacking -- specifically with unique features like curbside pickup, delivery and a drive-thru.

"I originally encountered Crumbl when I helped the Billings location open in 2019," Coomes said. "I managed that store for about a year and a half and as a manager I hired my sister."

Coomes and Baker are Billings natives who are both married to men who work for Montana Rail Link. According to Coomes, their husbands are in Helena three or four times per week and told them that Crumbl could be successful in the capital city. The owners of the Billings location also own the Bozeman location, which Coomes also helped open.

Having the experience working at and for those two locations helped make the process of opening their own location in Helena easier.

"You really learn what works and what doesn't work," Baker said.

Coomes said they met with Crumbl corporate on her birthday in May 2021. A few days later they were given the OK to open their own store. Coomes credits her husband with finding the location, in front of the Home Depot off Washington Street in Helena. Coomes said she really wanted a drive-thru at the location and the building they found was perfectly accommodating.

According to Coomes, the experience she gained while working at the Billings location was priceless when it came to the challenges of opening their own new store. She said all the pieces fell into place with opening this location, citing the convenience of their husbands both working in Helena frequently.

The pair still live in Billings, but said they plan to tag-team the store on a weekly basis.

Crumbl officers gourmet cookies and ice cream. All cookies are baked fresh in-store and flavors are rotated on a weekly basis. Coomes said some staples, like chocolate chip, will remain static. Coomes said the drive-thru should open on Wednesday, April 6.

"Waiting for it to open, we were a bit nervous," Baker said. "But now that it is open I think everything worked out good. I'm very excited."

They were correct about the potential success a business like Crumbl can have in Helena. At their grand opening Friday, they had sold more than 1,500 cookies by 1 p.m. Many of the 60 total staff were working hard baking fresh cookies for a line that extended out of the door and down the sidewalk.

Crumbl Cookies is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. It is located at 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane and can be reached at 406-204-0568.

