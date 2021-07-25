Townsend KOA campground gets new owners

After a 30-year nursing career, Deborah "Debbie" Blagg said she was ready for a change and retired.
“I thought being a campground owner sounded more fun,” she said.
Now she and husband Justin have been the new owners of the Townsend/Canyon Ferry Lake KOA Journey to the KOA Family of Campgrounds since Dec. 1.
"It's way better than looking at the south end of a hospital gown," Blagg said Friday in a telephone interview.
Located at 81 Silos Road in Townsend, the Townsend/Canyon Ferry Lake KOA Journey received the 2021 President’s Award for meeting exceptional quality standards. It is open all year. It has 61 pull-through sites to accommodate recreational vehicles, seven cabins that offer "glamping," for glamorous camping and four tent sites.
She said it's the beautiful view and proximity to the fishing that lures a lot of Montana residents to the site. She said many like to haul their boat there and camp.
Blagg said 35% of her clientele are people driving between Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.
And while Townsend is just a few miles away, Blagg said her convenience store offers everything a camper could want, including "a ton of fishing tackle" made mostly by Montanans.
The Blaggs are working on improvements such as rewiring electrical, replacing hot water tanks, pressure tanks and well heads.
“We’re working on doing those infrastructure things,” Debbie Blagg says. “The goal is to bring the campground up to my standards. We want to add a lot of amenities that I think people will appreciate. I’ve got high standards.”
Landscaping around camping cabins has been upgraded. Blagg said packed gravel and some raised flower beds have been added as well as patio sets.
“I’d like to put in more cabins," she said. "I’m working on how many and where to put them.”
Blagg said she plans to put in KOA Patios this winter. She’s also been moving around activities and amenities that she said will better suit the space. The KampK9 that was once in a prickly pear cactus grove is moving to the volleyball area, while volleyball will move near the playground. She said she is also making improvements to the coin laundry, which is open to the public, even for non-campers.
She also wants to clear some space toward the back of the campground for potential boat slips. The Townsend/Canyon Ferry Lake KOA is a few miles from Canyon Ferry Lake boat ramps and docks.
Blagg has begun bringing in food trucks on Fridays for campers to enjoy and has a campground musician. She said that on Aug. 7 they will have their first Canyon Ferry KOA desert contest featuring cakes, confections and cobblers.
She said her husband, Justin, helps her with projects and serves as her "rock."
The Townsend/Canyon Ferry Lake KOA Journey is one of more than 525 open-to-the-public KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.koa.com or call 406-266-3100. Reservations are available by going online, using the KOA App, or by calling 800-562-5904.
KOA, the world’s largest network of family friendly campgrounds, started in Billings in 1962.