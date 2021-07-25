Townsend KOA campground gets new owners

“We’re working on doing those infrastructure things,” Debbie Blagg says. “The goal is to bring the campground up to my standards. We want to add a lot of amenities that I think people will appreciate. I’ve got high standards.”

Landscaping around camping cabins has been upgraded. Blagg said packed gravel and some raised flower beds have been added as well as patio sets.

“I’d like to put in more cabins," she said. "I’m working on how many and where to put them.”

Blagg said she plans to put in KOA Patios this winter. She’s also been moving around activities and amenities that she said will better suit the space. The KampK9 that was once in a prickly pear cactus grove is moving to the volleyball area, while volleyball will move near the playground. She said she is also making improvements to the coin laundry, which is open to the public, even for non-campers.

She also wants to clear some space toward the back of the campground for potential boat slips. The Townsend/Canyon Ferry Lake KOA is a few miles from Canyon Ferry Lake boat ramps and docks.