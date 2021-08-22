Tips on how to spot a fake review

• Look for well-balanced reviews. Fake, misleading reviews tend to be extreme. They are over-the-top snippets that read more like a sales pitch by listing product features. A genuine review will often detail what they liked most about the product without using marketing jargon and provide feedback on what would’ve made their experience better. 3/5-star reviews tend to be written by real people.

• Click on reviewers’ profiles. Fake review operations tend to recruit people to purchase products in exchange for five-star positive remarks. Is the reviewer’s name too generic? Is the profile picture stolen (a reverse image search can help with that)? Does the reviewer have a reliable history with a wide range of experiences, or are they all perfect reviews?

• Repetitive phrasing. Fake review operations will provide specific phrases and features they want their recruits to mention. If you see similar phrasing and the exact same features suspiciously mentioned repeatedly, that may be a group of fake reviewers.

• Look for verified purchases. Verified purchases are badges posted alongside the review to confirm there was an actual transaction. While verified purchases can be forged if the reviewer was later reimbursed after “purchasing” the product, it’s still an additional layer of legitimacy. Not all verified purchases are fake.