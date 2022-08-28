The binary challenges for non-binary and trans Montanans getting haircuts

When you think of a barbershop, you might picture a group of men chatting about recent events as the sound of buzzing razors and the smell of coffee and cologne fill the air.

When you picture a salon, the image might be a group of women sitting in front of mirrors chatting across the room as their stylists cut, perm, straighten, color and press their hair while bleach and conditioner perfume the air.

What you might not picture is someone in a barbershop or salon having a gender identity crisis because they don't know whether to select a "women's" or "men's" haircut. Throughout history, barbershops and salons and the haircuts offered have been gendered and many are still today.

There is a movement toward androgyny with many barbershops, salons and haircuts catering to both males and females, but how does a person feel in these places if they do not conform to the gender binary of male or female (non-binary) or to their sex assigned at birth (transgender)?

Lennon is a member of the non-binary community in Helena. They weren’t out as non-binary when they moved to Helena, but they were getting “masculine” shorter haircuts at the time. They go to a local barbershop but are switching to a different salon to follow their stylist, who is very “open and affirming.”

By “affirming,” Lennon means “gender affirming,” or people allowing space for them to “actively present as far as gender expression how (they) feel most comfortable.”

“It was a strange experience moving to Helena. I moved here about two years ago from a town where I had a hairstylist who was very trans and non-binary affirming, and one half of the owners of the salon was trans feminine, so she and her wife were always very supportive,” said Lennon. “Then, moving here and trying to find a stylist in a new town where I didn’t have a lot of connections or queer connections was quite anxiety inducing to find someone who would be comfortable cutting my hair.”

Lennon's barbershop prices haircuts based on gender, so their stylist charges them for a men’s cut.

“What is a gendered haircut? Men can have long hair and women can have short hair. There really is no gender in haircut unless you choose to make it that way,” said Lennon. “There’s so many haircuts people can have that transcend gender and are not for one specific gender, so it doesn't make sense to put labels on things when there doesn’t need to be one. I wish they would do long hair and short hair or time because that would be a less confusing model for a non-binary person to try and book a haircut under.”

Hair can have underlying meanings and send messages at a glance about health, status, sexuality, identity and more.

“I was born assigned female at birth, but I ask for a more masculine centered haircut. So it’s important for people to be welcoming when you ask for a haircut that might fit the opposite of what someone might perceive as your gender,” said Lennon. “It is very gender affirming to have a haircut that matches what we feel on the inside and to be able to outwardly express how we feel with our hair expression is very important.”

Lennon has been a drag king since August 2018. They noted how this path allowed them to explore gender expression and realize that they didn’t feel connected to being female or male. The representation of Jonathan Van Ness (JVN), who’s non-binary on the Netflix show Queer Eye, helped Lennon realize that they might also be non-binary.

“I think (representation) is really important to youth who are just coming to terms with their identity that they have someone who they can look up to as they are working on their coming out journey,” said Lennon. “It is really important for people to see positive representations in the media of themselves because 20 years ago we didn’t have many people who identified as transgender and non-binary because people didn’t see themselves represented.”

Many minority communities such as the LGBTQ+ community, highlight the difference between welcoming someone into a space versus creating a safe space with them in mind.

“It is really important to me as a non-binary person that a salon is very open and affirming in their language, so if they have a website, if they’re specifically putting out there that they are trans and non-binary inclusive, making sure that their staff are trained in what it means to be affirming and inclusive, and creating a space where as a non-binary person I can feel comfortable receiving services from that business,” said Lennon.

Sage Julian has been a barber for five years in Seattle, but they spent most of their summers growing up in Billings with their grandma.

“I came out as non-binary trans masculine three years ago," said Julian. "I had a lot of trans masc friends who gave me different perspectives on gender and sexuality, and I figured it was time to really be myself.”

Since then, Julian has been hard at work on social media getting out the word that they’re a non-binary barber and trying to build trust with clients.

“We have the LGBTQ flag and trans pride flags hanging proudly in the windows of my barbershop,” said Julian. “I’ve helped a lot of queer youth with gender euphoric haircuts and tell them they can trust me and let them know they’re safe to tell me anything and that I will respect their name, pronouns and style choices because that’s what I always wanted for myself.”

In their shop, stylists write their pronouns on their license frame.

“We try to state our pronouns and ask clients theirs just to break down any barriers,” said Julian. “My shop says ‘Rudy’s - for everyone.’ I try to keep it simple and not so corporate sounding.”

They charge based on hair length and time, not gender. A short haircut is anything above the chin, and a long haircut is anything below. Every cut comes with a wash and style.

“What’s the point in charging a ‘woman’ with long hair for a trim but not charging a ‘man’ with the same hair length the same price?” asked Julian.

Among the 10 or so barbershops and salons in Helena with operating websites, Bassu Salon and Aesthetics is the only one that lists “non-binary” as an option for haircuts. The other barbershops and salons list men, women, and children’s haircuts as options or list “haircuts” but have a feminine target audience.

“I had someone call a couple years ago, and they asked if we did haircuts for non-binary. We did, but I never thought about putting it on (Bassu’s) menu,” said Leslie Hochstrasser, owner of Bassu in Helena. “Everyone’s a person, and they deserve good service and have the right to feel comfortable.”

At Bassu, a non-binary haircut starts at $55, while a men’s haircut starts at $35, and a women’s haircut starts at $50.

“The pricing I chose (for non-binary) is because I don’t know if someone is going to have extremely long hair or extremely thick, so it is a matter of time,” said Hochstrasser. “People are more comfortable with verbiage, you know, pronouns. That’s why there’s still a man’s cut and a woman’s cut on the service menu.”

Hochstrasser keeps gender pricing for the same reason she offers men’s facials and not just facials -- many people aren’t used to the idea of gender being completely removed. She noted how there can be price changes if a male walks in with long, thick hair or a female has a short, easy cut. She lets the clients know early in their appointments about upcharges or downcharges.

“I would definitely encourage (other shops to include non-binary as a haircut option). Just to have it and to make everyone comfortable,” said Hochstrasser. “A lot of (barbershops and salons) cater to everyone, it’s just not on their website, and if someone wouldn’t have called me, I wouldn’t have (listed non-binary haircuts).”

Gendered hair pricing is not modernized enough to fully represent the non-binary community since non-binary is rarely listed as a haircut option, but does that mean gender should be removed completely from the hair business?

“Lots of times, we know that there can be benefits for spaces that incorporate gender. It’s about being in a space with like people,” said Shawn Reagor, director of equality and economic justice at the Montana Human Rights Network. “The problem is when it becomes inequitable and inaccessible to certain people.”

Reagor is a member and advocate of the transgender community. Like every human, he is much more complex than a simple label.

“I think that, first and foremost, when we are talking about trans people, you don’t have to understand what it means to be trans to be able to respect someone. You don’t have to understand my history or where I came from or why I am the person that I am to agree that I pay taxes, I’m involved in the community, I volunteer, I go to church. And I exist as a person,” states Reagor in his bio on the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Montana website. “And on top of that, there’s more to me than just a trans person. For example, I really like nerdy jokes. I like to go outdoors. I like to snowboard. And I like to be involved in the community in different ways."

Like the non-binary community, trans people can have difficulties navigating the gender sea of barbershops and salons. One example of an accessible and equitable barbershop would be Gent’s Dapper Cuts by barber Maria Toccafondo-Wisler, where Reagor gets his haircuts.

Toccafondo-Wisler describes her clientele as “widely, widely diverse,” but she treats them all with the same respect. The only thing she asks for in return is respect for her and everyone there.

“It starts as soon as (clients) walk in, I always greet them the same way, ‘Welcome Sunshine,’ pet names. Then they sit down, and they’re just more relaxed,” said Toccafondo-Wisler, who’s been in the hair business for about 10 years. “I used to be intimidated by certain customers, but the best advice I ever got was from a friend at a salon. She said, ‘They’re coming to you for a service, so you can’t care about who they are or who they think they are.'”

Gent’s Dapper Cuts charges a flat rate of $18 per haircut and only cuts men’s hair. If a woman or someone who doesn’t want a typical “male” haircut walks in, Toccafondo-Wisler gives them a good recommendation for a salon in Helena. Some salons in Helena often do the same, referring male clients to Gent’s.

“I’ve always loved pretty things, and then I realized I can make other people feel pretty and good about themselves,” said Toccafondo-Wisler. “It’s about giving a little time out of your day to make their day.”

There are movements and campaigns that have gained traction to make barbershops and salons safer spaces for all. One of those is a 2017 campaign called “Strands For Trans.”

This campaign’s goal is to map transgender-friendly barbershops and salons after headlines about discrimination against transgender people trying to get their hair cut began surfacing.

The website reads “Haircuts are historically gendered: Salons for women. Barbershops for men. This leaves the trans community feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome and unsure. Strands For Trans is bringing gays, straights, women, men, anyone, together to create trans-friendly barbershops and hair salons.”

Due to an overwhelmingly large amount of registrations over the past few months, the trans-friendly map will be updated again on Oct. 1, and “Strands For Trans” will be accepting new registrations then as well.

In Montana, there are six trans-friendly barbershops and salons currently registered on the map in Livingston, Laurel, Billings and Missoula.

Austin’s Barber Shop located in Billings is the embodiment of an old-school barbershop where men gather to talk about sports, the news, and all things “guy.” But there’s more layers to this stereotypical barbershop than meets the eye.

While in high school, Austin Schlosser, the owner and barber for the past 15 years, realized most of the barbers he had grown up going to were getting older and no one was replacing them. He reached out to one of his great uncles who was a barber, and the great uncle got him set up at a barber school.

“I charge $12 for haircuts. I do all walk-ins. It’s an old-fashioned barbershop,” said Schlosser.

While it is old fashioned, Austin’s Barber Shop is registered with “Strands For Trans.” Schlosser welcomes and respects customers of all identities.

“I don’t care who comes into my shop. If I am able to offer them a service and keep them happy, then that is my job,” said Schlosser. “That is why I signed up for ‘Strands For Trans.’”

Canvas Studios is one of Montana’s salons registered on “Strands For Trans.” Canvas has been operating for 11 years in Missoula. Andrea Caffrey bought the hair studio three years ago but worked there for eight years prior.

After starting her hair career at a chain where “people were viewed as dollar signs,” she knew she wanted to do something different, so when a friend texted her about Canvas opening, she applied.

As a stylist, Caffrey started out doing the typical men’s and women’s haircut pricing because it was what she knew, but she had a trans friend message her stating that they didn’t know which haircut option to pick. From that moment, Caffrey said it was “obvious” to take gender out of her haircut pricing altogether.

“It can be confusing for people, and we have the privilege to educate them. We have some women in their 70s who come in and say ‘My grandson is trans, what do I do?’ Or others come in and ask, ‘How do you know what gender to call someone?’ I tell them, ‘You ask,’” said Caffrey. "(Missoula) is a purple town in a red state, and not everyone feels super safe, so we make safe spaces… If we can work together as a community, we can build the community we want. We are the community.”

When Caffrey bought Canvas Studios, gender priced haircuts were totally removed. “Strands For Trans” noticed and reached out about how Canvas would be a great fit for the campaign.

“We do haircut pricing based on time, similar to tattoo artists,” said Caffrey. “‘Strands For Trans’ takes gender out of haircut pricing, and it worked great because we’d already been doing that.”

According to The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, nearly half (45%) the LGBTQ+ youth (ages 13 to 24) considered suicide in the past year. It also found that fewer than one in three non-binary and transgender youth don't find their home to be gender affirming.

In 2022, 23 states, almost half of the U.S. states, introduced anti-LGBTQ+ bills, and over half of these states, 13, signed anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

With high rates of suicide among the LGBTQ+ youths combined with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, there could be a new public health crisis. It is never just about hair. Hair is a surface issue in the depth of challenges facing members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Over 1.6 million adults (18 or older) and youth (13 to 17) identify as transgender in the U.S., according to a study released in June of this year from Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. That's more than the entire population of the state of Montana at 1.1 million in July 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. All of these individuals have hair in some shape or form that needs upkeep whether they cut it at home or find an inclusive and safe barber or stylist to cut it.

Is taking gender pricing out of the hair industry “too woke,” or would it “overcomplicate” things?

“(It’s) just the opposite. (It would) simplify something that has been overcomplicated,” said Reagor. “It’s another system that impacts us all, even if we don’t see it.”