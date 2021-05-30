Supply and demand drives price: Montana feels pinch of national rental car shortage ahead of banner tourism season

The state is receiving national attention as a desirable vacation destination. Conde Nast Traveler listed Montana as a top destination in the country for travel this summer.

Betsy Baumgart is the operations manager for Helena-based travel agency Travel Cafe. Baumgart said the company's clientele has historically been Montanans and some corporate accounts in nearby metro areas, but more so lately the company has been receiving "a lot of calls from people who want to travel to Montana."

"People want to come to Montana, but they just don't have a good concept of travel in Montana," she said, adding that many tourists want to travel between Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. "People have been asking me if they can just take an Uber."

Both Stoddard and Baumgart said they have heard the shortage could last into the second quarter of 2022.

"But no one knows for sure," Baumgart said.

Car rentals rank eighth on the list of top expenditures for nonresident travelers in the state, according to the Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research at the University of Montana. The institute's 2020 report on economic contributions by nonresident travelers determined nearly $145 million were spent on car rentals on average in 2018 and 2019.