Supply and demand drives price: Montana feels pinch of national rental car shortage ahead of banner tourism season

California ICU nurse Alice Haug and her husband bought a house near Lake Helena about three years ago and try to make the trip to their Montana home-away-from-home a couple of times a year.
Huag said she reserved a rental car from Enterprise in December for their upcoming trip this August, but about two weeks ago, the company sent an email informing her what would have been about a $560 rental was now going to cost her $1,960.
"I couldn't believe what I was reading," Haug said in a phone interview Thursday. "I can't afford that for a three-day trip."
An Enterprise employee told her the 250% price hike was due to high demand. While the demand might be slightly higher than a typical summer thanks to millions of Americans stricken with cabin fever brought on by the pandemic, the real cause has been a lack of supply.
Car rental companies liquidated their fleets in an effort to weather the storm that was 2020 when travel dropped off significantly.
According to the Associated Press, Hertz, facing $24 billion in debt, filed for bankruptcy a year ago after losing all of its revenue due to coronavirus travel bans.
The effects of the rental car shortage have hit Montana.
"We are heading for a banner year of tourism," Montana Department of Commerce's Office of Tourism Bureau Chief Jan Stoddard said. "Advanced reservations show this will be one of the busiest summers."
The state is receiving national attention as a desirable vacation destination. Conde Nast Traveler listed Montana as a top destination in the country for travel this summer.
Betsy Baumgart is the operations manager for Helena-based travel agency Travel Cafe. Baumgart said the company's clientele has historically been Montanans and some corporate accounts in nearby metro areas, but more so lately the company has been receiving "a lot of calls from people who want to travel to Montana."
"People want to come to Montana, but they just don't have a good concept of travel in Montana," she said, adding that many tourists want to travel between Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. "People have been asking me if they can just take an Uber."
Both Stoddard and Baumgart said they have heard the shortage could last into the second quarter of 2022.
"But no one knows for sure," Baumgart said.
Car rentals rank eighth on the list of top expenditures for nonresident travelers in the state, according to the Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research at the University of Montana. The institute's 2020 report on economic contributions by nonresident travelers determined nearly $145 million were spent on car rentals on average in 2018 and 2019.
But the scarce availability and high prices of rental cars of late has forced some Montana visitors to get creative.
"Back in the day, you'd use the bartering system," Haug said. "So I just threw it out there."
She posted a plea on Helena social media classified pages.
"I have full coverage insurance, non smoker, will make your car payment for you," Haug's post read. "I know this sounds crazy but I thought I would try."
She said within 24 hours she received about 50 offers from people willing to let her use their car.
"Montana is all about problem solving; that's in our DNA," Stoddard said. "This is forcing us to be better communicators and really work on that transportation coordination."
Of course, much of the onus is on the traveler. Stoddard said flexibility will be a key factor for families' enjoyment of their Montana vacation.
"People might have more success moving their vacation from July to early October, those shoulder seasons," she said. "They'll save money on everything."